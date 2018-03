Ex-Baer CEO Collardi was paid 1.72 mln Sfr in 2017 amid exit for Pictet

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Former Julius Baer boss Boris Collardi was paid 1.72 million Swiss francs ($1.8 million) in 2017, when he resigned to join rival Pictet Group, the Swiss private bank said in its annual report on Monday.

Collardi, whose 2016 pay was 6.5 million francs, left Julius Baer in late November to become a partner at Pictet, where his role includes helping oversee its global wealth management business.

Successor Bernhard Hodler, who was promoted from his role as chief risk officer when Collardi quit, earned 4.82 million francs in 2017, Baer said. ($1 = 0.9534 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller and Amrutha Gayathri)