ZURICH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Julius Baer appointed Yvonne Suter as new head of corporate sustainability and responsible investment as of Nov. 4, the Swiss private bank said on Monday.

Suter joins from rival Credit Suisse, where she was head of sustainable investment for the five past years and held several leadership and management roles since 2005, Julius Baer said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)