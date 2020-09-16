Julius Baer may pay millions in FIFA matter, proposes dividend

ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Julius Baer is in advanced talks with the U.S. Department of Justice over alleged money laundering and corruption involving soccer body FIFA that could lead to a double-digit million U.S. dollar payment, the Swiss private bank said on Wednesday.

The bank also said that it is planning to propose the distribution of the second part of the 2019 dividend at a Nov. 2 extraordinary shareholder meeting. (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Michelle Adair)