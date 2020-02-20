Swiss watchdog FINMA says Julius Baer failed to combat money laundering

ZURICH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s financial markets watchdog FINMA said on Thursday it had found serious shortcomings in Swiss bank Julius Baer’s efforts to combat money laundering between 2009 and early 2018, appointing an auditor and prohibiting the bank from doing large acquisitions.

FINMA said in a statement the failings were connected to alleged cases of corruption linked to Venezuelan oil company PDVSA and world soccer federation FIFA, resulting in enforcement proceedings which FINMA had now concluded.

It said the bank had to take effective measures to comply with its legal obligations in combating money laundering. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)