FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Market News
January 17, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Julius Baer names new head of U.K businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Swiss private banking group Julius Baer on Wednesday said it appointed Calum Brewster as head of U.K. regional offices, based in Edinburgh.

Brewster’s appointment follows the company’s plan to invest and expand in the UK and Ireland, which was announced last August.

Brewster, who joined the firm at the end of 2017, previously worked at Barclays Wealth & Investment Management where he was the managing director for Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Northern England.

He reports to David Durlacher, chief executive of Julius Baer. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.