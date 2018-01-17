MOVES-Julius Baer names new head of U.K businesses

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Swiss private banking group Julius Baer on Wednesday said it appointed Calum Brewster as head of U.K. regional offices, based in Edinburgh.

Brewster’s appointment follows the company’s plan to invest and expand in the UK and Ireland, which was announced last August.

Brewster, who joined the firm at the end of 2017, previously worked at Barclays Wealth & Investment Management where he was the managing director for Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Northern England.

He reports to David Durlacher, chief executive of Julius Baer. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)