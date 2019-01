Jan 18 (Reuters) - Swiss private banking group Julius Baer Gruppe AG on Friday named Regis Burger as head of Middle East and Alain Ucari as head of Africa & Turkey, effective immediately.

The bank said it is creating two sub-regions for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey businesses.

Both Burger and Ucari are internal appointments and will continue to report to Remy A. Bersier, head of emerging markets at the bank. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)