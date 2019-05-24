Julius Baer assets hit record as money inflows pick up

ZURICH, May 24 (Reuters) - Assets under management at Swiss private bank Julius Baer rose 12% in the first four months of 2019 to a record 427 billion Swiss francs ($425.34 billion), it said on Friday, helped by strong markets, exchange rates, fund inflows and an acquisition.

“After a soft start to the year, net new money growth accelerated towards the end of the period, resulting in a growth rate of 3% (annualised),” it said, pointing to inflows from clients in Asia and Europe and new relationship managers hired last year.