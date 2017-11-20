FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer ‍assets under management rise 17 pct to record
November 20, 2017 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Julius Baer ‍assets under management rise 17 pct to record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday its assets under management rose 17 percent in the first 10 months of 2017 to a record 393 billion Swiss francs ($397.3 billion).

“Supported by a significant contribution from relationship managers who joined in the last two years, annualised net new money growth remained above the 4–6 percent target range. Momentum was particularly strong in emerging markets and the Asia Pacific region,” Zurich-based Baer said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9892 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

