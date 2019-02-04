Julius Baer FY profit lags as it announces cost cuts

ZURICH, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Private bank Julius Baer, Switzerland’s third largest listed lender, posted a 4 percent rise in full-year reported net profit and announced the launch of new 100 million franc cost reduction programme.

For the full year, net profit under IFRS accounting standards rose to 735 million Swiss francs ($737.36 million). Analysts polled by Reuters on average had expected 772 million Swiss francs in full-year net earnings.

The bank lowered its cost-income and pre-tax margin goals, as it said it aimed to cut expenses by 100 million francs in a 2019 cost reduction programme.

The bank said it would propose a dividend of 1.50 francs per share, compared to 1.40 francs for 2017. ($1 = 0.9968 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)