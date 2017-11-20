UPDATE 1-Julius Baer ‍assets under management rise 17 pct to record

(Adds details from statement)

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Assets under management at Swiss private bank Julius Baer rose 17 percent in the first 10 months of 2017 to a record 393 billion Swiss francs ($397.3 billion), it said on Monday.

It cited significant net inflows, continued positive market performance, and the euro’s strengthening versus the Swiss franc.

“Supported by a significant contribution from relationship managers who joined in the last two years, annualised net new money growth remained above the 4–6 percent target range. Momentum was particularly strong in emerging markets and the Asia Pacific region,” Zurich-based Baer said in a statement.

It was not more specific.

In July, the bank reported its most successful six months of attracting new assets from wealthy clients since the financial crisis, with Chief Executive Boris Collardi striking an optimistic tone for the rest of 2017.

A hiring spree last year has helped the bank gain new clients and bring in fresh money, an indicator of future earnings in private banking.

The group’s underlying cost/income ratio continued to improve towards its 64-68 percent medium-term target range.

“For the first 10 months, the cost/income ratio was below 69 percent, compared to 69.1 percent reported in the first half of the year. The cost/income ratio is expected to improve into the medium-term target range in 2018” provided market conditions do not worsen significantly, it said.