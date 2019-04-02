Julius Baer shares to drop out of Swiss blue-chip index

ZURICH, April 2 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer’s shares will be replaced by Novartis spin-off Alcon’s stock in Switzerland’s blue-chip SMI index as of April 10, SIX Swiss Exchange said.

Alcon shares will start trading in the Swiss Market Index on April 9 and Julius Baer shares will drop out the next day, SIX said in a release on Tuesday.

Julius Baer shares will instead be included in the SMIM index where they will replace Aryzta shares, SIX said.