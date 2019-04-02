Financials
April 2, 2019 / 3:56 PM / in an hour

Julius Baer shares to drop out of Swiss blue-chip index

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 2 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer’s shares will be replaced by Novartis spin-off Alcon’s stock in Switzerland’s blue-chip SMI index as of April 10, SIX Swiss Exchange said.

Alcon shares will start trading in the Swiss Market Index on April 9 and Julius Baer shares will drop out the next day, SIX said in a release on Tuesday.

Julius Baer shares will instead be included in the SMIM index where they will replace Aryzta shares, SIX said.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below