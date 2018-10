LIMA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer said Wednesday that it was closing its branches in Peru and Panama, part of its effort to focus on larger markets in Latin America such as Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

A spokeswoman for the company added by phone that the bank was committed to keeping its clients in Peru and Panama and will serve them from other offices in the region.

The planned closures were first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)