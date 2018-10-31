FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Jumbo says has no connection with former executive's alleged illegal activities

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest toy retailer Jumbo said on Wednesday that its deputy vice-chairman has resigned and that the retailer has no knowledge or involvement in alleged irregular activities of the executive in a private capacity.

A Greek news website reported on Tuesday that Evangelos Papaevangelou had set up a real estate company which had allegedly a role in facilitating Chinese to buy Greek real estate, circumventing capital restrictions in their home country.

Jumbo said it was not linked to Papaevangelou’s personal business activities in the real estate sector. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

