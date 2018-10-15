FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 2:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Greek retailer Jumbo 12-month profit up 15 percent

1 Min Read

ΑTHENS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Jumbo, Greece’s biggest listed retailer, posted on Monday a 15 percent rise in net profit for the fiscal year which ended in June, helped by robust growth in Bulgaria and Romania.

Net profit for the 12-month period came in at 151 million euros ($174.95 million)), up from 131 million euros in the year ago period. It will pay a total dividend of 0.39 euros a share, up from 0.36 euros for the previous fiscal year.

$1 = 0.8631 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Karolina Tagaris

