Consumer Goods and Retail
March 12, 2019 / 3:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek retailer Jumbo 6-month profit rises 9 percent

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 12 (Reuters) - Greek retailer Jumbo on Tuesday posted a 9 percent rise in net profit for the six months to December 2018, thanks to strong growth in foreign countries.

Jumbo said net profit came in at 98.7 million euros ($111.23 million), up from 90.4 million euros in the same period a year ago. The retailer said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.19 euros a share.

Six-month group sales rose 7.6 percent to 476.8 million euros. Jumbo operates 51 stores in Greece and another 26 stores in Romania, Bulgaria and Cyprus. ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below