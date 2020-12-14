Greek retailer Jumbo says 2020 a "lost year" after nine-month profit drops

ATHENS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Greek toy and seasonal items retailer Jumbo reported a 13% drop in nine-month profit on Monday and warned that 2020 will be a “lost year” as its stores across the country remain shut during the Christmas season due to the pandemic.

Non-essential retailers in Greece have had to close stores since the country imposed a second lockdown in early November to deal with a new surge in COVID-19 infections.

New cases have dropped in recent days but the health system is still under pressure and the government has said that retailers of non-essential goods will not be able to reopen before Jan. 8 at the earliest.

Jumbo operates 52 stores in Greece and another 28 in Romania, Bulgaria and Cyprus. In a trading update on Monday it said that nine-month earnings before interest and tax came in at 123 million euros ($149.35 million), down from 141.4 million in the same period last year.

The retailer said that 2020 will be a “lost year” for sales as its shops remained closed during the key Easter and Christmas periods, which account for a combined 45% of its revenue.

The group said nine-month sales dropped 9% to 503 million euros and the decline widened to 10.7% in the 11 months to November, hurt by the recent restrictions in both Greece and Cyprus.

It said it was making cost cutting and other measures to protect its finances. ($1 = 0.8236 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)