NAIROBI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Online retailer Jumia Technologies said on Monday it would suspend food and drinks delivery service Jumia Foods in Rwanda effective Dec.9, the company said.

“We have made the difficult decision to suspend our on-demand services in Rwanda effective on ... December 9th, 2019,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed, George Obulutsa. Editing by Jane Merriman)