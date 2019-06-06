Reuters/Ipsos poll finds support for Beto O’Rourke slipped by 3 percentage points since last month

Today Reuters and Ipsos released the results of their monthly poll on the latest indicators for support on the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination candidates.

The poll, taken by Democrats and independents showed:

-Support for Beto O’Rourke slipped by 3 percentage points since May

-31% would vote for former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, 14% supported Senior Bernie Sanders of Vermont and 9% backed Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

-3% supported O’Rourke, down from 6% in a May survey, now positioning him as the 6th most popular choice out of the 24 candidates.

-Support for O’Rourke also declined 5 points among voters ages 18-34 from last month and his support from non-white adults was also down by approximately 3 points.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in English throughout the United States between May 29 and June 5. It gathered 4,416 responses in total, including 3,851 registered voters, 1,537 registered Democrats and 734 registered independent voters.

For more on the poll, see here .

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media contact:

deepal.patadia @ thomsonreuters.com