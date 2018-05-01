FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 8:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Network gear maker Juniper's revenue falls 11.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to revenue from profit)

May 1 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc reported an 11.4 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the network gear maker grapples with deployment delays by its large cloud-computing customers.

Net income for the first quarter ended March 31 also fell to $34.4 million, or 10 cents per share, from $108.8 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $1.08 billion from $1.22 billion.

The company had in January warned of a hit from the delayed deployments and forecast adjusted earnings of around 25 cents per share and revenue of around $1.05 billion for the first quarter. (reut.rs/2FxCcwm) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

