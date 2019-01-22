Jupiter CEO Slendebroek to step down, Andrew Formica appointed

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Jupiter Asset Management has named Andrew Formica as its new chief executive, after veteran investor Maarten Slendebroek said he would resign the role on March 1.

Slendebroek has agreed to remain at the British fund manager until May 1 to ensure a smooth leadership transition and handover.

Formica was previously chief executive of Henderson Group and later co-chief executive of Janus Henderson Group after its merger with Janus Capital in 2017, but left the firm last year. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Rachel Armstrong)