Jupiter poaches Schroders' Global Head of Finance for CFO role

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management has appointed Wayne Mepham as its new chief financial officer, poaching the executive from rival money manager Schroders in the latest major change to its leadership team.

Mepham is currently global head of finance at Schroders, where he has worked for past nine years, Jupiter said in a statement on Tuesday.

His appointment comes four months after Jupiter announced that Charlotte Jones had resigned from her role to take up the vacant chief financial officer position at RSA Insurance , and just two months after Andrew Formica succeeded Martin Slendebroek as chief executive.

Mepham will take up the role on Sept. 2 and will also join company’s board and executive committee. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Simon Jessop)