Insurer RSA poaches chief financial officer from fund firm Jupiter

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA Insurance on Tuesday said it had hired Charlotte Jones as chief financial officer from asset management company Jupiter Fund Management.

Jones, currently a non-Executive Director of RSA and member of the Group Audit and Board Risk Committees, replaces Scott Egan, who the company earlier this month said had moved to become chief executive of RSA UK and International.

RSA Chief Executive Stephen Hester said Jones had “excellent financial services credentials and is well known to us, having served as a non-Executive Director on our Board over the last year.”

Her exit from Jupiter comes just weeks after the announcement that Chief Executive Maarten Slendebroek was stepping down, to be replaced by former Janus Henderson co-chief executive Andrew Formica on March 1.

In a separate statement, Jupiter said Jones, who joined the firm in 2016, would leave by August and that the search for a replacement had begun.

“It is always disappointing to lose someone of Charlotte’s calibre, but I understand that a move to a FTSE 100 CFO role is a great opportunity and I wish her all the best,” Slendebroek said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)