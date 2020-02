Jupiter to buy Merian for initial 370 mln stg in shares

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management said on Monday it had agreed to buy Merian Global Investors for an initial 370 million pounds ($482.52 million) in shares, and would become the second-largest provider of retail funds in Britain.

Jupiter will take on around 29 million pounds in Merian debt and will also pay a further 20 million pounds to Merian shareholders if certain targets are hit. After completion, Merian investors will own around 17% of Jupiter’s share capital.