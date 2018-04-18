FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 18, 2018 / 6:36 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Fund manager Jupiter sees Q1 net outflows of $1.9 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - British fund manager Jupiter suffered 1.3 billion pounds ($1.86 billion) in net outflows in the first quarter, hurt by withdrawals from fixed income portfolios, it said on Wednesday.

The firm’s assets under management fell 6.6 percent to 46.9 billion pounds at the end of the quarter, hit also by negative market returns, Jupiter said in a trading statement.

The firm said it was targeting more diversification by product, client and country as the driver for growth.

$1 = 0.6990 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.