Jupiter FY pretax profit up 13 pct on asset boost

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management on Tuesday posted a 13 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, after inflows and market gains helped boost the company’s assets under management by almost a quarter to 50.2 billion pounds.

Pretax profit in the year to the end of December was 192.9 million pounds ($269.50 million), up from the prior year’s 171.4 million pounds but lagging a company supplied analyst consensus forecast for 195.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7158 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)