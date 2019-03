LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management posted a 7 percent fall in full-year pretax profit on Friday, after assets under management fell sharply on the back of market volatility.

Pretax profit in the year to end-December was 179.2 million pounds ($237.42 million), it said in a statement. Over the year, total assets fell 15 percent to 42.7 billion pounds.