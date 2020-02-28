Jupiter FY profits hit by outflows, cancels special dividend

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said full-year pretax profits fell 16% after fee income was hit by outflows linked to the exit of a star manager.

Jupiter, which recently announced a deal to buy peer Merian Global Investors, said pretax profit in the year to end-December was 151 million pounds ($196.21 million), down from 179.2 million pounds in the year-earlier period.

As a result of the Merian deal, Jupiter said it had decided not to pay a special dividend for the year.