Jupiter Fund Management third quarter assets up 3 pct​

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said on Wednesday that positive net inflows and investment returns in the third quarter had helped total assets rise 3 percent to 48.4 billion pounds ($63.86 billion).

Jupiter said total net inflows were 1.3 billion pounds, of which 1.2 billion pounds was added to its mutual funds, the company said in a statement, boosted primarily by demand for its fixed income funds.