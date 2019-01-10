Jupiter reports $1.9 billion Q4 outflows, tough markets trim AUM

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management posted 1.5 billion pounds ($1.92 billion) of net outflows in the last three months of 2018, and blamed downbeat markets for most of a 5 billion-pound fall in assets under management to 42.7 billion pounds.

In a trading update on Thursday, the asset manager reported net mutual fund outflows of 1.7 billion pounds over the fourth quarter, with some 1.3 billion pounds of those cash exits from its fixed income strategy principally in Europe and the UK.

Segregated mandates saw modest inflows of 200 million pounds.

Jupiter reports full year figures on March 1. ($1 = 0.7831 pounds) (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Ben Martin)