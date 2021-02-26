Jury trials are coming back, slowly, as SDNY's Rakoff gears up for white-collar showdown

The first white collar criminal trial in Manhattan federal court since November kicks off on Monday, as some courts around the country are slowly beginning to resume jury trials with safety measures in place.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, who’s overseeing the Manhattan trial, said the court redesigned several courtrooms to allow for proper social distancing. Last week, an in-person trial in a high-profile patent case opened in the Western District of Texas before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright.

