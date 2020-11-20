More courts hit the brakes on jury trials as COVID-19 cases spike

State and federal courts across the country are continuing to scale back proceedings amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases, with many pausing or extending suspensions on jury trials and grand jury proceedings.

Massachusetts became one of the latest examples on Friday, scrapping plans to restart jury trials this month and extending its start date to mid-January instead. New York, Delaware, New Jersey, New Mexico and Maryland are among the other states that have newly suspended jury trials and other proceedings as courts seek to limit the spread of the virus.

