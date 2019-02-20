Investor Cat Rock says Just Eat shareholders back merger proposal

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management LP said on Wednesday it was pleased to find “strong support” from several other stakeholders for its suggestion that the London-listed takeaway ordering website actively engages in merger discussions.

“We have been particularly encouraged to hear that several other Just Eat shareholders have written to the Board to express their view... that it should be actively engaging in merger discussions with well-run industry peers,” Cat Rock said in a statement. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)