Just Eat shareholder calls for merger talks

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Cat Rock Capital Management LP on Monday urged Just Eat Plc to start merger discussions, saying the London-listed takeaway ordering website would benefit from a deal rather than relying on a new chief executive officer to turn around the business.

Cat Rock, which owns 1.7 percent of Just Eat’s shares, said the company should merge with a “well-run industry peer”, blaming a poor record of CEO selection in the past.

Just Eat’s Chief Executive Peter Plumb parted with the company just after 16 months in the role. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)