Dec 17 (Reuters) - Cat Rock Capital Management LP on Monday urged Just Eat to consider selling some “non-core” assets, saying they were a distraction to the British-listed takeaway group’s main business.

Cat Rock, an investor which owns about 2 percent of Just Eat’s shares, said the company should look to sell its stake in online food delivery platform iFood as well as some of its non-European assets. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)