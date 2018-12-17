UPDATE 1-Just Eat shareholder calls for asset sale, new targets

(Adds details, background)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Cat Rock Capital Management LP slammed Just Eat’s management on Monday, urging the British takeaway group to sell “non-core” businesses and align executive pay to financial targets.

The U.S.-based investor, which owns about 2 percent of Just Eat shares, said the company should present a three-year financial plan before its shareholder meeting in May and consider selling its stake in online food delivery platform iFood.

Just Eat has grown rapidly since it floated in 2014 but its shares have slid more than 25 percent this year amid repeated warnings that its expenses would increase, as it fights rivals Deliveroo and Uber Eats in markets ranging from Canada to Australia and the UK.

Selling its ownership in iFood could fetch the company as much as 650 million pounds ($817.8 million), Cat Rock said.

“We are concerned that the slow pace of planning and decision-making at Just Eat will not only continue to destroy shareholder value but will also result in competitors eroding Just Eat’s leading market position,” Cat Rock said.

Just Eat could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

The FTSE 100 company, founded in Denmark in 2001 by five entrepreneurs, now operates in 12 markets with over 2,900 employees.