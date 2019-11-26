IT Services & Consulting
November 26, 2019 / 7:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Just Eat-shareholder Cat Rock urges investors to back Takeaway.com deal

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Just Eat shareholder Cat Rock Capital on Tuesday urged investors to back an all-share merger with Takeaway.com, saying it believed the combination could create a company worth 1,200 pence a share in little over a year.

Just Eat shareholders have two offers to consider: a tie-up between the British group and its Netherlands-based peer Takeaway.com and a 710 pence a share cash offer from technology company Prosus.

Cat Rock, which controls about 3% of Just Eat’s shares, said the Prosus offer significantly undervalued Just Eat and shared none of the future potential of the business with Just Eat shareholders.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

