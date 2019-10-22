Prosus CEO says offer for Just Eat not hostile, hopes for talks

AMSTERDAM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Prosus said on Tuesday his company’s 4.9 billion pound ($6.3 billion) bid for Just Eat was not hostile, despite having not been agreed with the board of the British restaurant ordering and delivery firm.

Bob Van Dijk said Prosus had made several approaches to Just Eat’s board and hoped the company would agree to talks. He said he hoped the “merits of our proposal”, which offers a 20% premium to a bid by rival Takeway.com, would be understood by shareholders.