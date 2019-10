AMSTERDAM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Investor Aberdeen Standard Investments said on Wednesday internet conglomerate Prosus will need to come up with a higher bid for British meal delivery firm Just Eat.

“We believe Prosus’ current all-cash offer of 710p significantly undervalues the group,” investment director Frederik Nassauer said.

“In our view, Prosus would need to raise their cash offer by at least 20% in order for it to be deemed attractive.”