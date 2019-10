Oct 22 (Reuters) - Prosus NV said on Tuesday it has made an offer to buy British food delivery firm Just Eat Plc for 710 pence per share.

The bid from Prosus, which was spun-off from South Africa’s Naspers, comes at a time Just Eat is looking to complete a merger with Takeaway.com. ($1 = 0.7720 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)