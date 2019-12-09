Prosus raises bid for Just Eat

AMSTERDAM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Prosus, the Dutch-based technology giant, has raised its unsolicited offer for British food delivery service Just Eat to 740 pence per share, valuing the company at around 5.05 billion pounds ($6.48 billion), it said on Monday.

That compares with a rival deal from Takeaway.com backed by the board of Just Eat that is worth 707.9 pence per share as of Friday’s closing price.

Seperately, Prosus lowered its acceptance threshold for Just Eat to 50% from 75% and extended the offer period to Dec. 27.