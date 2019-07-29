Hot Stocks
July 29, 2019 / 1:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Activist investor Cat Rock calls Just Eat, Takeaway.com deal "excellent news"

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Investment firm Cat Rock on Monday lauded Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com’s deal to buy Just Eat in an 8.2 billion pound ($10.05 billion) deal to create one of the world’s largest online food delivery firms.

Activist investor Cat Rock, which has holdings in both companies, had been pushing Just Eat to merge with a rival such as Takeaway, which has been driving sector consolidation.

“The proposed transaction is excellent news for Just Eat shareholders. The combined company would be an exceptionally high-quality business with formidable market positions in major countries,” Alex Captain, Founder and Managing Partner, Cat Rock Capital, said in an email.

Cat Rock owns an about 2.5% stake in Just Eat and about 4% of Takeaway.com. ($1 = 0.8159 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

