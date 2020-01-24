Financials
Takeaway says 90% of Just Eat shareholders have tendered shares

AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dutch online food ordering service Takeaway.com said on Friday that 90.2% of Just Eat shareholders have tendered shares to its takeover offer, and that the company will begin a squeeze-out process to acquire the rest.

Takeaway earlier this month claimed victory in its all-stock bid, valued at 6.2 billion pounds ($8.15 billion), to buy Takeaway, beating out a rival bid from tech investment giant Prosus NV.

The deal is set to create one of the world’s largest meal delivery companies.

$1 = 0.7608 pounds Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey

