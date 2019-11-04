IT Services & Consulting
November 4, 2019 / 7:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Takeaway.com changes Just Eat deal structure as Prosus circles

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Takeaway.com on Monday changed the structure of its plan to buy Just Eat, increasing the certainty of a deal as it battles internet giant Prosus to buy the British food delivery ordering service.

Takeaway and Just Eat had earlier agreed on the terms of a recommended all-share combination by means of a Court sanctioned scheme of arrangement.

It now intends to buy Just Eat through an offer with a shareholder acceptance threshold of 75%.

Just Eat’s board unanimously recommended that shareholders should accept the Takeaway.com offer, it said in a separate statement.

Prosus last week unveiled an unsolicited $6.3 billion offer in cash, or 710 pence per share, for Just Eat. Just Eat, which had already agreed in August to an all-share offer from Takeaway, also rejected Prosus’ bid. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below