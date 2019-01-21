UK's Just Eat CEO Peter Plumb steps down

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Just Eat, the British takeaway ordering website, said on Monday chief executive Peter Plumb was stepping down with immediate effect.

The firm said Peter Duffy, the chief customer officer, has been appointed as interim CEO and a search for permanent replacement has begun.

Just Eat also updated on trading. It said it expected to report full year 2018 orders of 221 million, revenue of around 780 million pounds ($1.0 billion) and underlying EBITDA in the range of 172-174 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7769 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)