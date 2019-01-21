UPDATE 1-Boss of UK takeaway firm Just Eat abruptly leaves

(Adds background, shares)

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Just Eat chief executive Peter Plumb is stepping down with immediate effect, just 16 months after he joined the British takeaway ordering website and launched an investment drive that slowed earnings growth.

Plumb, who joined from MoneySavingExpert.Com on a base salary of 695,000 pounds ($893,000), upgraded Just Eat’s technology and launched its own delivery service to address intensifying competition from Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

But the new strategy demanded more and more investment, causing earnings momentum to slow sharply.

Its shares, which have fallen 18 percent in the last 12 months, were down 2 percent at 646 pence in early Monday trade.

Just Eat’s shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management last month said the company should consider selling businesses such as its stake in Brazilian market leader iFood.

Plumb said it was the right time to step aside and make way for the next wave of growth.

Just Eat said chief customer officer Peter Duffy had been appointed as interim CEO and a search for permanent replacement had begun.

“Peter Duffy and the senior leadership team will continue to drive the execution of our strategy, which has the full backing of the board,” chairman Mike Evans said.

Just Eat also said it expected to report 2018 revenue of about 780 million pounds ($1.0 billion) and underlying core earnings (EBITDA) between 172 and 174 million pounds, both slightly ahead of analysts’ consensus forecast.