Just Eat raises 2017 revenue guidance after strong quarter​
#IT Services & Consulting
October 31, 2017 / 7:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Just Eat raises 2017 revenue guidance after strong quarter​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British takeaway ordering website Just Eat on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue guidance after reporting a 47 percent increase in its latest quarter on the back of strong order growth.

The group, which has grown rapidly since its 2001 founding, said third-quarter revenue was 138.6 million pounds ($183.1 million) up from 94.5 million pounds in the same period last year.

Just Eat forecast revenue for the full 2017 year of 515-530 million pounds, up from previous guidance of 500-515 million pounds.

Just Eat retained its core earnings forecast of 157-163 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7570 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

