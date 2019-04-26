UPDATE 1-Just Eat's UK order growth softens

(Adds detail)

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British online takeaway service Just Eat said on Friday order growth in its home market softened in the first quarter, partly blaming warm weather in February and a later Easter.

The firm said UK orders increased 7.4 percent to 31.9 million over the three months to March 31 - a slowdown from growth of 27 percent for the full 2018 year.

Just Eat said UK growth was impacted by a strong comparative number, unseasonably warm weather in February, and Easter falling entirely in the second quarter this year.

“We would expect an improvement in UK order growth during the remainder of the year,” the firm said.

Outside the UK orders grew 40 percent to 29.5 million, fuelled by growth in Canada, Italy, Switzerland and Ireland.

Total orders rose 21 percent to 61.4 million.

Revenue rose 28 percent to 227.9 million pounds ($294.1 million) and the group maintained its guidance of full year 2019 revenue in the range of 1.0 billion to 1.1 billion pounds and core earnings in the range of 185 million to 205 million pounds, excluding Brazil and Mexico.

Shares in Just Eat, up 28 percent so far this year, closed Thursday at 748.6 pence, valuing the business at 5.1 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7750 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)