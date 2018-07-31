FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's Just Eat raises full-year revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Just Eat, locked in an expensive battle with Deliveroo to be the British takeaway platform of choice, raised its full-year revenue forecasts on Tuesday and said it would increase its investment plans to meet the strong growth.

The group said it now expected to see revenue come in between 740 to 770 million pounds, up from a previous forecast of 660 to 700 million pounds ($919 million). It will raise its investment for long term growth from 50 million pounds, to between 55 and 60 million pounds.

The group said its outlook for earnings remained unchanged. ($1 = 0.7618 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)

