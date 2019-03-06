Just Eat sees margin improvement after 2018 revenue rises 43 pct

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Online takeaway service Just Eat plc said it would improve its margin this year after revenue rose 43 percent to 779.5 million pounds ($1.0 billion) while underlying core earnings grew by 6 percent to 173.9 million pounds in 2018.

The British company, which has faced calls from shareholder Cat Rock to merge with an online delivery rival, said it now expected to grow its marketplace margin year-on-year and its Canadian business, SkipTheDishes, to report its first full-year underlying earnings.