CORRECTED-Just Eat Takeaway Q1 orders up 79% to 200 mln - trading update

(Corrects figure in headline to 200 million, not 2 million)

AMSTERDAM, April 13 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com, the food ordering and delivery company, said on Tuesday in a trading statement that first quarter orders rose by 79% to 200 million orders from 112 million orders a year earlier.

During the company’s full-year 2020 earnings in March, Amsterdam-based Takeaway had indicated it expected order growth in the first quarter of 2021 would be higher than 42%. (Reporting by Toby Sterling)